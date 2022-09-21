LEACH, Alice Idella



Alice Idella Leach, age 96, went to Heaven to be with the Lord on September 16, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Pruden, TN, on November 16, 1925. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lucy Stephens; husband: Milford Leach; son: Gary A. Leach; grandson: Gary J. Leach; brothers: Everett, Charles, Bill, Loyd, and Floyd; and sisters: Rosa and Edith. Alice is survived by her daughter: Kathy (Donnie) Jones; son: Greg Leach; grandchildren: Stephanie (Steve) McDermott, Robert (Marie) Leach, and Chrissy (Ryan) Tims; 3 great-granddaughters; 3 great-grandsons; 2 great-great-grandsons; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many church friends. A special thank you to the Hospice Aides and nurses who took such great care of her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's name to Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Ave., Dayton. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Ave., Dayton, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Alice will be laid to rest next to her husband at Dayton Memorial Park.

