Leach, Kenneth R.



Kenneth R. Leach, 73, of Middletown, Ohio passed away March 4, 2024. Graveside service will be Friday, March 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, Ohio 45044. In lieu of flowers family suggests contributions to Joseph's Legacy, P.O. Box 3, Middletown, Ohio 45042.



