





LEATH, Dorothy Mae



Dorothy Mae Leath, known to most as "Lovie", passed away on Thanksgiving morning,



November 26, 2020, at age 94. She was born on August 15, 1926, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to Dennis and Emily (Anthony) Glenn. She came, by way of Washington, D.C., to Springfield, Ohio, to visit



relatives in 1943 and fell in love with Charles Lindsey Leath. She was blessed with 5 children from this union. She loved her family more than anything. Next came shopping at the mall and yard sales. Bingo is included in that list as well as playing chair volleyball with friends at United Senior Services. Dorothy was a long-time employee at Mercy Hospital and



retired in 2003 after working at Vernay Laboratories for 24 years. Before moving to Northwood (Eaglewood) Nursing



Facility, Dorothy, "Lovie", was a long-time active member of Broaddus Chapel UMC/Covenant UMC. She attended all church events and provided transportation when needed. She participated in UMC Women's Organization; UMC Women's School of Mission; Headed the Clothes Closet Outreach Ministry; Led Operation Christmas Child Ministry; Assisted with weekly church service bulletin preparation and recruited



attendees for the annual Joyous Seasons Camp. She always



attended Vacation Bible School and Trunk-or-Treat at Halloween. Lovie is preceded in death by her parents, loving



husband, sister, Margaret Hammond, daughter, Thea Leath, son, Steven Leath and granddaughter, Beaunet Leath. She is survived by 2 sons, Charles (Melissa) Leath, Anthony Leath and daughter Dominique Bailey; grandchildren: Steven (Ursula) Leath, Jr., Maria Jackson, Nicole Leath, Marvin Leath, Tyrin (Jacquilyn) Leath, Anthony Bailey, Alex Bailey; great-grandchildren: Chavez Leath, Jaydon Leath and Jillian Leath and many nieces and nephews. Her memory will be cherished by her family members, friends and special sister-friends Minnie Davis, Joyce Simmons and Carrie Johnson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you make a contribution to your favorite charity. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



