dayton-daily-news logo
X

LEAVERTON, DAVID

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEAVERTON, David Nelson

Age 80 of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church, Rev. Dan Lamb will officiate. The graveside committal service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Bellbrook Cemetery, 3939 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon on Wednesday at the church. The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit


www.turnerfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Son

602 N High Street

Hillsboro, OH

45133

http://www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc

In Other News
1
FREY, Margaret
2
WEHNER, John
3
COMBS, Isaish
4
COX, Ronald
5
CRAFT, Betty
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top