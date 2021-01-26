LeBLANC, Lindsay

Le BLANC, Lindsay Marie



Lindsay Marie Le Blanc, 27, of Springfield, passed away January 22, 2021, following several years of failing health. She was born January 28, 1993, in Springfield, the daughter of Dwayne and Tina (Seagraves) Vititoe. Lindsay attended the Lil Country Church. She enjoyed spending time with and caring for her beloved son Braxton who was her life.



Survivors include her parents, Dwayne and Tina Vititoe; her son, Braxton; brother, Joshua Vititoe (Tessa); paternal grandmother, Rose Vititoe; aunt, Amanda Call; many nieces,



nephews and cousins including, Courtney Salyer, Whitney



Seagraves, Kelly Seagraves, Cash Seagraves, Jordan Seagraves, Bryleigh Vititoe; and dear friend and former husband, Tyler



Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chuck Graham officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Masks will be required. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.


