LEDFORD, Arvil

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LEDFORD, Arvil R.

Age 76, of Dayton, passed away Thursday October 29, 2020. He was born December 1, 1943, in Trixie, Kentucky, to the late Pearl and Lillie

Ledford. Arvil was a long-time real estate and insurance agent. He was an active member of Northridge United

Baptist Church.

Arvil is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine; son, Keith (Dawn); daughter, Cindy (Jeremy) Louderback; grandchildren, Brian (Mandi), Aaron (Holly), Caitlyn (Andrew), Daniel, Jake and Grace; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles,

Seldon, Hubert and Donnetta Poole. Arvil is preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Gladys, J.M., Betty Jane and Eunice.

Private Services will be held for the family with a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Stillwater Church Food Pantry. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


