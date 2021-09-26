LEDFORD, Denton "Dale"



Age 81 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Dale was born September 29, 1939, in Middletown and lived in this area his whole life, spending winters in Florida for several years. He graduated from



Trenton High School Class of 1957. He was employed at Armco Steel in as a technical repairman for 40 years, before his



retirement. Dale was a



member of the Moose, Orioles and Eagles Lodges of Middletown. Preceding him in death were his parents, Viven and



Reba Ledford. He is survived by two children, Alan Ledford and Kim (Jim) Marcum; three grandchildren, Wayne and Jamie Ledford and Emma Marcum; five great-grandchildren; his



sister, Linda Hellard; and many extended family and friends. The family extends their special thanks and appreciation to Spring Hills of Middletown Memory Care and Compassus



Hospice and Pallitive Care for the loving and professional care of their father during his illness. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

