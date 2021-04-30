LEDNIK, Ruth Lois



91 of Fairfield Township, OH, died peacefully Friday, April 23, 2021. She was born June 5, 1929, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Edward and Edna (Janser) Mueller. She was a member of St. Julie's Catholic Church,



Hamilton, OH. Ruth married the love of her life Teofil Lednik, Jr., April 15, 1950. They were married 70 years before his death on May 28, 2020. They were blessed with 6 children. Ruth loved to have fun, in her early years she loved roller skating, dancing and playing cards. As she grew older, she had to give up roller skating, but she still loved dancing, throwing darts, playing cards, and



buying tickets from the jars at the clubs. Ruth always took pride in her home and her appearance. She never left home without her hair being perfectly styled and her make-up



applied. Ruth even made sure that she and "dad" had coordinating outfits. Ruth is survived by her sons, Lawrence (Joyce) Lednik and Ronald (Linda) Lednik, her daughters, Kimberly (Larry) Skirvin and Tamara (Rocky) Kraft, 9 grandchildren,



numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Donald Lednik and Steven Lednik, her brother, James Mueller and her sister, Helen Smith. Visitation will be Monday, May 3, 2021, from 10:00 am-11 am at the Colligan Funeral Home, 437 S. Third Street, Hamilton, OH 45011, services immediately



following at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dementia Society of America by



mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at



www.DementiaSociety.org/donate Online condolences at



www.colliganfuneralhome.com