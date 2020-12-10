LEE, Dana Ann



Age 64, of W. Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday,



December 3, 2020. Funeral



service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Lloyd Hayes officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Masks are required. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com