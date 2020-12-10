X

LEE, Dana

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LEE, Dana Ann

Age 64, of W. Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday,

December 3, 2020. Funeral

service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Lloyd Hayes officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Masks are required. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.