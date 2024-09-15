Lee, Harold R.



Harold R. Lee, age 100, of Kettering, passed away on September 9, 2024. He was born in Omar, West Virginia, on February 10, 1924, the son of the late James and Maggie Lee. Shortly after birth, Harold moved to Kalamazoo, MI, where he resided for 10 years. His family then settled in the Dayton area. As a boy, he sold newspapers on the corner of 4th and Main streets in Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Hazel Lee; his sons, James Lee and Jerald Lee; and his brother, Ray Lee. Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Betty Lee; daughter, Janet (Thom) Muhleman; daughters-in-law, Brenda Lee and Patty Lee; grandchildren, Chris, Eric, Samantha and Jessica; great grandchildren, Cassidy, Chloe, Charlotte, Ella, Jude and Hazel; stepdaughter, Tammi (Chuck) Lovell; step-grandchildren, Caleb and Zach. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, with stints in Tunisia, Italy, Germany, France, and England, after which he returned home on the HMS Queen Mary. He retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He attended the First Baptist Church of Fairborn. He enjoyed traveling (especially in his motor home), watching NASCAR, and family time. Harold was hard-working, and an avid storyteller who stayed on top of current events. Harold touched many lives, including neighbors, friends at church, and coworkers. Visitation will be held from 11:00am-12:00pm, on Monday, September 23, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where Funeral Services will begin at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, First Baptist Church of Fairborn, or to the veteran's organization of one's choice. To share a memory of Harold or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



