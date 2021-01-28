X

LEE, Linda

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LEE, Linda Louise

Passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021. Linda was a charter member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, and a member of the Dayton Organ Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. Lee & Anita L. Thieman, and a nephew,

Steven R. Dresher. Linda is survived by her sister, Sonia Dresher (John); a nephew, John Dresher (Debbie); four nieces, Dr.

Donna Johnson-Trillo (Jesse), Joni Lee, Kerry McIntosh

(William), Amy Roberts (Ronald), and Kimberly Colclasure (Marc). There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, January 29th at 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery in Minster, Ohio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at

Symphony Senior Living in Centerville and to the kind people at Kindred Hospice for all of the continued care and support for Linda. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.