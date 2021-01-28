LEE, Linda Louise



Passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021. Linda was a charter member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, and a member of the Dayton Organ Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. Lee & Anita L. Thieman, and a nephew,



Steven R. Dresher. Linda is survived by her sister, Sonia Dresher (John); a nephew, John Dresher (Debbie); four nieces, Dr.



Donna Johnson-Trillo (Jesse), Joni Lee, Kerry McIntosh



(William), Amy Roberts (Ronald), and Kimberly Colclasure (Marc). There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, January 29th at 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery in Minster, Ohio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at



Symphony Senior Living in Centerville and to the kind people at Kindred Hospice for all of the continued care and support for Linda. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.

