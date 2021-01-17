LEE, NANCY

LEE (Walker), Nancy



Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. She was born on August 19, 1943, in Harrison, the daughter of the late Fred and Esther (Wolf) Walker. On September 27, 1974, she married Stephen Lee and they shared 46 years together. Nancy was a God-fearing woman who pledged her allegiance to our Father in Heaven faithfully. She thoroughly enjoyed having her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by her side. She also enjoyed the little things in life, such as car rides in the country where she admired the beauty of nature, feeding and watching the little animals in her own backyard, and most of all praying, praising, and thanking the Lord each and every day of her life. Nancy is survived by her husband, Steve; son, Rick (Diana) Bower; daughters, Terri Walker, Esther Bower, Elizabeth Howard, Patricia Bower, and Barbara (David) Partin; grandchildren, Donald (Amy) Massey, Stephen (Maggie) Bower, Jessica McVey, Erica Howard, Buddy Bower, Stephanie Bower, Kenneth McVey, Dustin Bower, Austin Day, and Jace Partin; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Walker; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Scott Bower and Baby Bower; brothers, Kenneth and Larry Walker; sister, Betty Lou Caldwell; granddaughters, Heather Day and Amber McVey; and lastly her pet companion, Little Guy. The family wishes to extend special thanks to all who were involved in the caregiving of Nancy, including Southwest Ohio Hospice and its employees and affiliates; special heartfelt thanks to Pastor Alan Weaver for all the time that he dedicated with his many visits and prayers; also Jay Howard and A. Pruitt family who were very compassionate and caring; and all others that kept our loved one in their prayers, especially Marcus Sherman of the Cincinnati Police Department. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family with Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's name to the SPCA Cincinnati, Attn: Donor Relations, 11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

