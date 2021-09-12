dayton-daily-news logo
X

LEE, Nora

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEE, Nora

Age 95, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Public visitation will

be held from 11 am - 12 pm,

Friday, September 17, 2021, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Private family service at 12 pm. Service will live stream for

the public at Mt. Moriah-Dayton YouTube. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Aguilera, Pilar de la
2
ANDERSON, Betty
3
ANDERSON, Dorothy
4
BARTON, Richard
5
BEAM, David
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top