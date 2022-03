LEE (Holbert), Shirley R.



84, passed away February 28, 2022. Preceded in death by grandson Jeremy Gersbacher. Missed by Pat (Mike) Sasser and Sue (Tim) Gersbacher, Leah, Michelle (Ben), Olivia, Daniel,



Michael, Matt (Marissa), Tristan, Elijah, Christa (Jon) Jentry.



Please make any contributions to Hospice or charity of your choice.