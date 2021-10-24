LEE, Virginia

LEE (English), Virginia E.



Age 93, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away October 14, 2021. Virginia was born and grew up in Urbana, Ohio. She attended The Ohio State University, earning a BS in Home Economics in 1949 and then a Master of Arts Degree in Psychology in 1963. She was fond of telling how she tried out to join the Ohio State Boot and Saddle Club – the horse ran away with her but she hung on – they said, "you're in!" Virginia was an active member of Pi Beta Phi



Sorority throughout her life. Virginia settled in Dayton, where she worked as a school psychologist for Dayton Public Schools and raised her three wonderful daughters. Virginia was an



intellectual with many interests and hobbies. She frequently expressed her opinions on matters such as health care and the importance of the United Nations in letters to politicians and in letters to the editor published in the Dayton Daily News. She loved opera, classical music, gardening, fashion, and art, being a true artist herself. She enjoyed modeling vintage clothing to help support Goodwill fundraising events. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed looking out at her beautiful yard and surroundings from her garden room or from her gazebo that she built herself. She also loved her cats: Precious and then Precious 2. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Edwin L. and Margaret English of Urbana, her brother Charles Brand English, and her niece Carolyn English. She is survived by her three daughters – Jane Boucher Arntz and her husband Matthew R. Arntz, Barbara Boucher, and Elaine Thompson (Boucher) and her husband Steve Thompson; by her brother Edwin English, Jr. and his wife Karen; by her niece Gwendolyn Wiesinger (English) and by her nephew Thomas English. The family would like to thank Virginia's caregivers, companions who enabled her to remain in her own home.



Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place with a family service at Oak Dale Cemetery,



Urbana, Ohio. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.routsong.com.

