LEEDKE, Vivian Marie



Vivian Marie Leedke passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the age of 90.



Marie enjoyed traveling, camping, and bowling with her



husband of 61 years, Kennard "Kenny" who preceded her in death on February 20, 2010. Marie was secretary of several of the leagues she participated in, and was the Greater Hamilton Women's Bowling Association Secretary of the Year for the 1989-1990 season. She coached the junior bowling leagues from 1966 through 1973, and received the 1990 Young American Bowling Alliance Meritorious Service award. She was also a member of the GHWBA Board of Directors. She was the first-time early voter in the 2010 elections.



Marie leaves five children, Linda (Dan Kolida) Thomas, Brenda Yeager, Reah (Doug) Maupin, Dennis Leedke, and Tim (Sandy) Leedke; grandchildren, Gary (Tressa) Thomas, Ronne (Tony) Hoskins, Heather (Freddie) Salas, Brian (Sasha Hollar) Yeager, Dustin Feltner, Danielle (Duston) McNew, Dennis (Cristal Javier) Leedke, Jr., and Lauren Leedke; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Rachel) Jarvis, Curtis Thomas, Stephanie (Jeremy Gay) Hoskins, A.J. Hoskins, Inara, Evan and Griffin Salas, Jose Luna; and great-great-grandchild, Thatcher Jarvis; sisters-in-law,



Carole (Ova) Fields and Louanne (Ed Condra) Shields; a special thank you to Mary Ann Leedke. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marie's honor to St. Jude Hospital or Shriners Hospital. Private services will be held at the



convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at



www.rosehillfunerals.com