Leeth, Donald R. Jr.



Donald R. Leeth Jr., age 76, of Dayton, passed away on February 8, 2024. He was born on October 10, 1947 to the late Helen & Donald "Dutch" Leeth. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 26 years, Carol Leeth; his children: Laurie (Ed) Dysart and D. Roger Leeth III; grandchildren: Eddie Dysart, Simon Dysart and Aubrey Leeth; siblings: Linda (Richard) Sponsler, David (Valerie) Leeth, Sandra Leeth and Robert (West) Hardin-Leeth; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 7:00pm, officiated by Pastor Dr. Pat Murray. Donations in Donald's memory may be made to Living Word Church of Vandalia. To share a memory of Donald or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



