LEFELD, Elizabeth

LEFELD (Brown), Elizabeth "Betty" Age 80, of Clayton, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020. Betty was born May 23, 1940, to the late Frank and Greta Heckman. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School and was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by husbands Richard H. Brown and Glen Lefeld, and a brother Robert Heckman. Survived by 2 sons Tim and his wife Kay Brown of Richmond, IN, Jerry and his wife Pam Brown of Northville, MI, 6 grandsons Matthew (Marsha), Stephen (Catherine), Tommy (Rande), Brice, Josh, and Kyle Brown, 2 granddaughters Kristina (Michael) Mislan, Haley Brown, 6 great-grandchildren Monty, Myles, Reagan, Zoey, Monroe and Hayden, a sister Greta "Sis" Kramer, and a brother James (Sue) Heckman, and her special cat Lilly. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7th at St. Paul's Catholic Church 1000 Wenger Rd. Englewood, OH 45322 by Father Gene Schnipke. Interment Willowview Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer, or the American Diabetes Association in Betty's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

