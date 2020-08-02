LEFFEL, Floyd D. Floyd D. Leffel, 86, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. As his granddaughter, when I called to deliver the news of his passing, everyone had the same five words to say. He was a good man. My grandfather was known for being strong, dependable, honest and loyal. He was well known for arriving at least 30 minutes--more often an hour--early for any planned event. He dedicated more than 30 years of service to Navistar. He was meticulous about keeping his house, garage, lawn and vehicles as immaculate as if they were all freshly new. As his granddaughter, I am joined with my brother and cousins in also remembering his gentle strength, helping hands and quiet genius as our beloved grandfather. Born on January 28, 1934, into a single parent home with five children at the edge of The Great Depression, Floyd never took anything for granted, and impressed on his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren the importance of appreciation, precision and thoughtfulness. My grandfather passed away peacefully at home, in his favorite chair, which is exactly how he would have wanted it. He is survived by his wife Helen, sisters, Donna (Kenneth) Barnhart and Patty Sheets, as well as daughters, Karren Lehman and Judy Rogero, stepdaughter, Shelley Curtner and grandchildren, Aaron Dunham, Justin Dunham, Johannah Dunham, Manuel Lopez, Clint Lehman and Mary Beth Reser. He is preceded in death by his mother Edith Mary, brothers, Carl Richard (Dick) and Robert (Bobby), as well as his daughter, Kathy and stepson, Daniel (Dan) Curtner. A private celebration of Floyd's life will be held on Wednesday, August 5th with live-streaming beginning at 11 a.m. on Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to American Heart Association (www.heart.org), Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation (ww5.komen.org) or ALS Association, Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220, if you are so moved. Online expressions of sympathy, his memorial video and live-streaming of the service is available at www.littletonandrue.com.



