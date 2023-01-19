LEFFEL, Tommy J.



Tommy J. Leffel, 71, of Springfield, passed away January 13, 2023. He was born October 19, 1951, in Springfield, the son of George D. and Clara (Shinkle) Leffel. Mr. Leffel enjoyed all kinds of crafts and music and spending time with his loving family. Tommy truly enjoyed life and visiting with anyone he came in contact with. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and had been employed at FedEx. Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years: Monica (Maddux) Leffel, three children; Kristy D. Harris (William Sanders), Chad Leffel Greg), and Angie Gladman (Jamie), grandchildren; Darian Schetter (Matthew), Matthew Harris and Brittney Gladman, siblings; Carolyn Allen, Sally Stewart, Douglas Leffel and Jennifer Cline (Guy) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings; David Leffel and Pamela Leffel. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to St. Jude's. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

