LEFFINGWELL, Wayne



Ernest



Wayne Ernest Leffingwell, May 20, 1945-January 26, 2022, resident of Springfield, OH. Wayne left this life to start his next project in Heaven. He was born to Audrey (Howard) Leffingwell and Ernest Leffingwell of Springfield. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rebecca (McGinnis) Leffingwell, three daughters, Rachel Beers, Debra Berry (Blake) of Springfield, and Kristen Walden (Jacob) of Reynoldsburg, his favorite grandchildren Morgan and Hailey Berry, Hannah Beers and Charlotte Walden, and several foster siblings he was raised with including Kelly (Lisa) West of Jamestown. He was a graduate of Greenon High School and retired from Speco Corp. after 34 years. Wayne loved to spend his free time working with his hands on various wood, metal and classic car projects. He also enjoyed going to car shows and attending Church at Cornerstone Baptist. He could often be found on Thursday evenings participating in the Men's Bible study group with his many brothers in Christ. Wayne enjoyed sharing his craft and taught an adult welding class at JVS. He also spent nine years in the Engineering Products Lab at Cedarville University where he shared his skill of basic machining and welding. He especially enjoyed assisting on senior projects and maintaining the tool room. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4 at the Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Sam Bryant officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Springfield Cancer Center or Cornerstone Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com