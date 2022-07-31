LEFFLER, Mary E.



Age 88, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. She was born in Hamilton on August 26, 1933, the daughter of Thomas and Marion (Kocker) Feltz. Mary received her education in the parochial schools of Hamilton. She was a manager of a local orthopedic clinic for 41 years. Survived by her sons, Guy and wife, Cathy Leffler, Hans Leffler and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ted Leffler, sisters, Geraldine Carr and Dorothy Fuerst and brother, Tommy Feltz. Visitation will be Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Colligan Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until time of service at 2:00 PM. A special thanks to the staff at Woodland Country Manor. Online condolences to



