LEHMAN, John Howard JOHN HOWARD LEHMAN, 80, of Springfield, passed away on Friday morning, October 16, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Springfield on April 10, 1940, to Elwood and Helen (Anderson) Lehman. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, friend. He was strong, compassionate, humorous, loving, joyous, gentle, helpful, giving, humble and sturdy. He was a man of many trades and played major roles in several local businesses: Lehman Dry Cleaners, Lehman's Market, Elaine's Painting, and Handyman Services. He was a member of North Hills Church of God. He loved playing cards with his wife every evening while watching the wildlife outside their bay window. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anita L. (Brown) Lehman; daughter, Elaine Sachetti (Kerry); son, John Lehman; grandchildren, Amanda Davila, Alyssa Crooks (Tyler), Abigail Martinez (Augie), Sarafina Sachetti, Tony Sachetti, and Jack Lehman; seven great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews; sisters and brothers-in-law; and many, many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Dick, Bob, Bruce, Dave, and Gerald; brother-in-law, Gary Brown; and father and mother-in-law, Loyal and Marjorie Brown. His love of living and laughing was contagious to ALL. He touched so many lives. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. John's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Kyle McClain presiding. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



