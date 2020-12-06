X

LEHMANN, William

LEHMANN, William "Frank"

William "Frank" Lehmann, 74, of Urbana, passed away December 3, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1946, the son of the late Dr. William K. and Merle (Van Oster) Lehmann. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Bryan Lehmann. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Barbara Lehmann; son, Jeffrey Lehmann; daughter, Connie Brown; granddaughter, Chelsea Lehmann; brothers, Thomas and Alan Lehmann; aunt, Opal Phillips; and adopted daughter, Gayla Brookman. Frank was the owner of Lehmann Electronics. Services will be held at a later date and he will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

