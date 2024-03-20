Leibold, Gail

Leibold (Flagg), Gail Ann



Gail Ann Leibold, age 73, of Dayton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 19, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Donald W. and Kathleen Flagg.



She graduated from Belmont High School in 1968 and went on to marry the love of her life, Ramon Leibold in 1971. They went on to buy their first and only house in Belmont and had two daughters, Pam and Lisa. Among her many passions, were, reading, music (60's, 70's and country music), baseball and above all travelling the world with her husband.



Aside from her loving parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Lisa Orr (who passed in 2015).



She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Ramon Leibold; her beloved daughter, Pam Lemaster of Newport News, VA; her cherished granddaughter, Caitlin; her brother, Ronald (Deborah) Flagg; her sister, Sue Roberson. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and close friends.



Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel (648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton Ohio, 45420), with a visitation to be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Interment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



