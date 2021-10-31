LEICHMAN, Lynette Kay



Age 72, of Oxford passed away on October 27, 2021. She was born on February 4, 1949, in Hamilton to the late William Lintner and Marilyn Sons Lintner deSoucy. Lynette was the beloved wife of Rick Leichman who preceded her in death on August 10, 2017.



She is survived by her son, Jack (Michelle) Beasley; grandsons, Jackson and Ethan; sisters, Gylaine (Mark) Gilmore and Melissa (Marty) Judd; brother in law, Bill Lancaster; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Megan)



Hudson, Hannah Israel, Jeff (Stephanie) Lancaster, and Todd (Stephanie) Lancaster; great-nephews, Kyle, Dylan, Tyler, Wyatt, Sam, Zeke, and Jace; and numerous other family and friends.



Lynette is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Jenny Lancaster.



Memorial contributions may be offered to The Luna Cares Fund, 34 South College Ave., Oxford, OH 45056.



Ogle Paul Young Funeral Home entrusted with private burial service.

