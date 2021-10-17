LEIFHEIT, Sandra K.



"Sandy"



Lost her battle with cancer Oct. 10th. She was born Feb. 24, 1947, in Charleston, WV. She is preceded in death by her



parents, Elmer and Jewel



(Hunter) Bostic; sisters, Ida and Jean; a brother-in-law, Dick; and a son, Jay. She is survived by her Husband, Gary; her brother Armon (Nancy) Bostic; brother-in-law, Don (Susan) Leifheit; sons, Jeremy (Heather), and Michael; Grandchildren, Grace and JD; and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her niece, Teri Steiger, and John in AZ, for all their help and support during Sandy's hard-fought battle.



Grammy Sandy's chocolate muffins and art lessons will be missed. She enjoyed honoring her Cherokee heritage, cheering the Buckeyes to victory, painting, crafting, and traveling to bluegrass festivals with Gary.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

