LEIGHTON, Donald Rae



Donald Rae Leighton, 57, of Trenton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by his family, at West Chester Hospital. He was born in Middletown on



August 13, 1963. Donnie worked for AK Steel. He loved spending time with his family at the lake, cooking and fishing. He was a devoted husband and wonderful father, papaw and friend. Mr. Leighton is



survived by his wife, Jill (Huston) Leighton; children, Emilee (Nick) Ziepfel, Ericka (Zach) Leighton-Spradlin, James (Megan) Marshall & Harlee Hamilton; special father-in-law, John M. Huston; five grandchildren, Lilee, Liam, Leighton, Lane &



Hudson; and many brothers & sisters. He was preceded in death by Duke Blevins. Visitation will be held Thursday,



November 12, 2020, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Private funeral services will be held at the



convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Focus on Youth at focusonyouth.com/mission-vision/. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

