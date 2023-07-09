Leis, Michael Deweese



Leis, Michael D. (75) of Farmersville, passed away peacefully, on July 3, 2023. He was born on November 2, 1947 to Oscar and Betty Leis of New Lebanon. He is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws Richard and Erna Shell. He was a 1966 graduate of Dixie High School. He began working for General Motors/Inland in 1966, served two years in the Army and finally retired as an electrician from Inland/Delphi in 2004. When he wasn't working, Mike enjoyed fishing (Inland Bass Club), golfing and bowling. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling across the country and cruising to new places with his wife of almost 54 years, Beth. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Beth) (Shell) Leis, their two children, Jennifer Johnson of Fairborn and Christopher Leis of the Stillwater Center grandchildren, Aiden (Katie) and Lauren Johnson and two great granddaughters, Evelyn and Kinsley Johnson. Brother Daryl (Carol) Leis and sister Beverly (Roger) Burchett, sisters-in-laws Kathy (Herb) Snyder and Carol (Al) Martin and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial donations can be made to AIM for the Handicapped, Inc. or to the Farmersville Fire Association Inc. Mike was a member of the Farmersville United Church of Christ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made and updated service information may be found at www.rlcfc.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center

3377 U.S. 35 E.

West Alexandria, OH

45381

https://www.rlcfc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral