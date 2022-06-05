LEITER, Janet Lee



Of Miamisburg, died May 28, 2022, at Astoria Health in



Germantown. Janet was born April 18, 1929, in Dayton, OH, and was a 1947 graduate of Fairview High School. Preceding her in death are her



parents, Charles E. and Troas J. (Cunningham) Leiter, and great-grandson, Cody Hamblin. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Kosik, grandchildren, Heather (Darren) Hamblin, David Kosik, John (Mary) Kosik of Liberty Twp; great-grandchildren, Heather's daughter Heidi (Mason) Watkins and their daughter, Zophia, and John's children, Caitlin, Chloe, Jacob Kosik and Matt Marker. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Cherawn Parks, and her children Riley and Killian Edick, all of Colorado Springs. She is also survived by a son, Brent (Brenda) Parks. Cathy would like to thank everyone at Astoria for making a home for Janet and providing excellent care. Services entrusted to Newcomer



Funeral Home, Kettering.

