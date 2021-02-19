LeMASTER, Debra Ann



Debra Ann Lemaster, 68, returned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after a 17 year fight with liver



disease. Debra's devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her battle and ultimately gave her peace.



Debra was born in Xenia, Ohio, on July 11, 1952, to Melvin and Wanda Whitt. She grew up in Fairborn, Ohio, and lived there her entire life building relationships with those in the community and her church. To her church family, she was known as "Debbie".



Debra met her husband Jim at the Hasty Tasty in Fairborn, OH, over 52 years ago and they have been inseparable ever since. They were married on January 30, 1971, and recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Debra and Jim have one child,



Crystal, who they raised in Fairborn.



Debra dedicated her life to her husband and daughter. Raising Crystal at home, she did venture out to start a small business, Pro-Tan, with her sister Robin which they owned for 10 years.



Debra loved spending time with friends, family and the many children in her life. For the past 25 years, she and her husband enjoyed being bonus grandparents to their nieces, nephews and family friends being known as Aunt Debbie and Nana to many.



Debra is survived by her mother, Wanda Whitt of Fairborn, OH; husband, Jim Lemaster; her daughter, Crystal (Andy)



Crisler of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Robin Morgan and Sherri



(Patrick) Dolan all of Fairborn, OH; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, a great-great-nephew and a



future great-great-niece due later this month. Debra is



proceeded in death by her father, Melvin Whitt.



A visitation will take place on Saturday, February 20th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Stuart M. Snow officiating, at Victory Temple, 2443 Valle Greene Drive, Fairborn, OH 45324. Interment to follow at



Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Rd., Fairborn. Due to COVID-19 concerns, family has requested that all attending wear masks and following social distancing guidelines.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fairborn Free Will Baptist Church, 16 Edna Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324. If you are not already an organ donor, please consider being one – while Debra wasn't eligible for a liver transplant due to other complications, being an organ donor can and does save lives and that is the ultimate gift.



The Brough Funeral Home in Miamisburg, OH, is serving the family. To view the obituary, please visit



www.broughfuneral.com