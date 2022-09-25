LEMMINGS, David Paul



79, of Springfield, passed away September 23, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born March 10, 1943, in Jeffersonville, Ohio, the son of Esther Arabell Lemmings-Merriman. Mr. Lemmings was a member of the Lil Country Church. He was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed working on cars and lawnmowers. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his loving family. Survivors include three children; Morgan Arnold (Robert), Brenda Lemmings (David) and Louie Henry (Peggy), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, aunts and uncles, Shirley Evans (Rich), Charlie Lemmings (Dot) and Carl Lemmings (Viv) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by daughters, Yvonne Lemmings and Abigail Heintz; brother, Robert Merriman; his mother and several cousins. Memorial services will be held at 3:00PM Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Lil County Church, 5020 Old Columbus Road, Springfield Ohio 45502, with Pastor Chuck Graham officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Memorial contributions may be made to Mr. Lemmings' family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.


