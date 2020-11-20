LEMMONS, Ida Mae



Age 97 of Somerville, passed away at McCullough Hyde



Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Ida was ushered by angels through the golden gates, with the



fragrance of Heaven, hearing the words come to me thy good and faithful servant. Ida was born in West Chester, Ohio, on February 9, 1923, to Roy William Eiler and Marian Mildred (Rosencrans) Eiler. On June 5, 1940, she married Robert Lemmons, and he preceded her in death in 2002. She was a devoted wife and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was a member of the Darrtown United Methodist Church, and the Oxford Senior Citizen Center. She dedicated her life to service and ministry to the church, her family,



and friends.



Ida is survived by her loving children, Deanna (Larry) Richardson, Stevan Lemmons, Carolyn Russell, Anne (Michael)



Brewer; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and



great-great-grandchildren. Ida was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Robert E. Lemmons; four siblings, Geneva Eiler, Lucille Giffen, Phoebe Bolser, and Barbara Winter; one granddaughter, Emily Anne Brewer; one son-in-law, Kenneth Rusell; and one daughter in law, Joan Lemmons. Private



funeral service will be held at Darrtown United Methodist, 4309 Walnut St., Darrtown, Ohio, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating.



Burial will follow at Darrtown Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family wishes all guests wear a face mask, and practice



social distancing. The family also asks that the visitation be a walk through. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Darrtown United Methodist. Memorial contributions can be made to Darrtown United Methodist Church, and the Oxford Senior Center, 922 Tollgate Dr., Oxford, OH 45056. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Woodland Country Manor, McCullough Hyde Hospital, and Hospice of Cincinnati, for all their care and support. www.browndawsonflick.com.

