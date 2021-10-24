dayton-daily-news logo
LEMON, Keith E.

71, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in his home. He was born in Springfield on January 31, 1950, the son of the late M. Harding and Virginia D.

(Johnson) Lemon. Survivors

include his wife of 49 years, Mary Ellen (Green); two

children and spouses, Todd

and Heidi Lemon and

Stephanie and Derrick Marple; three grandchildren, Karsten Lemon and Chase and Karleigh Marple; two siblings, Barbara and John Steinberger and Lee Lemon. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Lemon and Betsy Richards. Private services will be held at

the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

