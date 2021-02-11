LENNON, Richard D.



Richard D. Lennon, 66, of Springboro, made his journey into heaven on Thursday,



February 4, 2021. He was born on May 18, 1954, in Detroit,



Michigan, to Ernest and



Susanna Lennon. He was a



beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. Richard graduated from Fairmont West High School in Kettering in 1972. He furthered his education at Wright-State University (Computer Science), University of



Dayton (Clinical Psychology), Air Force Institute of Technology (Advanced Pricing) and Regis University (Master's in Business Administration). He was employed by the Defense Logistics Agency in the U.S. Federal Government for 42 years. Richard donated to many charities and always made it a priority to help the less fortunate at home and abroad. For numerous years, he actively sponsored children in Brazil. He was



preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Susanna Lennon; and by his brothers Thomas and Bradley Lennon (of Ohio). His family also included two girls who were immediately called back to heaven before he was born. Richard is survived by his nieces, Wendy Sharpe (Land O Lakes, Florida) and Marcy



Denny (Clearwater, Florida); nephew, Chad Lennon (Orlando, Florida) and their families; and sister-n-law, Veronica Lennon (Tipp City, Ohio). A private family ceremony will be held in Ann Arbor, Michigan, later this year. In lieu of flowers, family is asking you to consider donating to any of the following charities in Richard's honor: St. Jude's Children's Hospital, ASPCA, The Christian Children's Fund, Boys Town, and St. Labre Christian School.

