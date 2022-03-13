LENOS, Robert "Bob"



82, of West Middletown, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, September 5, 1939, to Mike and Mattie (McCowen) Lenos. Bob was a lifelong resident of this area. Mr. Lenos was employed as a Supervisor of Maintenance at the GM Diesel Engine Plant in Moraine retiring in 1992 with over 20 years of service. After retiring he was employed part-time by the Weatherwax Golf Course for 20 more years. He was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church where he and his wife served as directors of the Seniors Ministry. He was an avid golfer who had seven hole-in-ones. Every year he painted Santa Clauses' for Christmas presents for family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Loretta (Lori) Lenos; son, Doug (Lisa) Lenos; daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Lenos-Flitton, of Winter Park, Florida; and four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Wilhoit, Benjamin, Allison, and Rebakah Lenos; two sisters, Louise Bruns and Carol Judd; and one brother, Frank Lenos. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Mattie Lenos;



sisters, Nancy Darr, June Glover and Pat Diefenbacher; and brothers, Carl and Ernest Lenos. Services in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will take place at Edgewood Baptist Church, 1010 W. State St, Trenton, OH 45067 on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be sent to



