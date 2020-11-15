LENZ, Karl Hugh



Karl Hugh Lenz, 41 of Anaconda, MT, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born to Dr. William J. Jr., and Peggy Louise (nee Hoyt) Lenz on March 28, 1979, in



Toledo, Ohio.



Karl grew up in Toledo and graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in 1997 and continued his education at The Ohio State University where he graduated with a degree in sociology. Karl was a free spirit who was happy making other people smile and laugh. He was known to his peers for being a brilliant and creative man and spent time as an amateur comedian and television entertainment variety hour host. His sense of passion for the outdoors was realized through his love of hiking and camping. Many of the skills used for adventuring were learned while earning his Eagle Scout as a member of Troop 27 of Ottawa Hills. Karl loved music and was an avid fan of music of all sorts and



enjoyed playing the banjo. After college, Karl moved to



Portland, Oregon, and loved the City of Roses for its people and culture and beautiful scenery. Karl could be seen



frequently walking his dog through the Columbia River Gorge and enjoying nature. He was an avid Buckeyes fan who shared many Saturdays celebrating buckeye football with his family including torrents of texts after big victories. During the COVID pandemic Karl felt a call to serve during these most



uncertain times and felt an urge to use his sociology degree to help the corrections system of the Montana State Prison.



He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He loved his family and his life in Oregon and the mountains of Montana. Preceded in death by his father, Dr. William J. Lenz, Jr., and his beloved dog, Chewey. Karl is survived by his mother, Peggy Hoyt Lenz, two brothers, Dr. William Julius "BJ" Lenz III and Dr.



Peter (Carolyn) Lenz, five nephews, Maxwell, Wyatt, Andrew, Hugh, and William, and his longtime friend, Julia Wheeler.



Private services will be held by the family with the Reverend Linda Davison officiating. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations can be made in Karl's name to the charity of your choice that may include, the National Multiple Sclerosis



Society, Metavivor.org, or the Arbor Day Foundation and tree



survivorship opportunities at arborday.org. Online condolences can be made at https://www.muellerfunerals.com/

