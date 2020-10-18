LEONARD, Allen Eugene Age 88, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Franklin, OH, on May 20, 1932, the son of Jeptha Thomas and Harriett (Carr) Leonard, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mamie Fletcher and Helen Carpenter, a son-in-law, Mike Shouse and a daughter-in-law, Sue Leonard. Allen is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Virginia Lee (Barnes); five children, Linda (Artie) Stone, Brenda (Chuck) Steed, Tom (Pam) Leonard, Susan (Keith) Beavers, Becky Shouse; nine grandchildren, Krystal, Angel, Brandy, Jess, Stacie, Emily, Matthew, Justin, Shauna; seven great-grandchildren, Blaine, Kendall, Tyler, Kylie, Brooklyn, Waylon and Westin. He was a lifelong resident and graduated from Franklin High School, where he was inducted into the Franklin High School Football Hall of Fame. He was a farmer and had been employed at The Appleton Paper Company for 42 years. One of Allen's favorite times of the year was visiting and enjoying the Warren County Fair. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, OH. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com



