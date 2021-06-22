LEONARD, James Edward



Age 82, of Beavercreek passed away June 19th at home with his family after an extended



illness. He was born November 3, 1938, in Van Wert, Ohio, the son of the late John Henry



Leonard and Virginia Pennell Leonard. Jim graduated from Van Wert High School, in 1956. In 1960, he graduated from The Ohio State University with a BS in Agronomy and was



commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Thirty years of service encompassed many varied assignments. From the first 3 years at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, to his last as Commander of the U.S. Army Nuclear Chemical Agency at Ft. Belvoir, VA, he had an



amazing career.



Jim received his Master's Degree from OSU in 1966 and served a tour in Vietnam. His service earned him 2 Legion of Merit medals, the Distinguished Flying Cross, 2 Bronze Stars, 5 Air Medals and 3 Meritorious Service Medals. Jim's military education included the U.S. Navy War College Command and Staff at Newport, R.I., the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle



Barracks, PA, and the NATO Defense College in Rome, Italy.



Jim served 3 years as an Assistant Army Attaché in the American Embassy in London, England. He also served 2 years as a Delegate to the USA-USSR Arms Control Negotiations in



Geneva, Switzerland, and was awarded the Army PACE Award for individual contributions of outstanding significance to the U.S. Army in International Arms Control Negotiations. Jim spent 3 years in Mons, Belgium, as the Chief NBC Warfare



officer at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE). His final active-duty assignment was within the State Department as Deputy Director in the Office of Theater



Military Policy in Washington, D.C.



Jim retired as a Colonel in 1990, and joined Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus, Ohio, and retired as a Vice President in 2004.



Throughout his life, Jim also served his community. He was past President of the OSU Agricultural College Alumni Society, past Chairman of the Beavercreek, Ohio, Township Zoning Commission and the Board of Appeals. Jim served as Vice Chairman of the Citizens' Advisory Committee for the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. Jim was Sergeant at Arms for the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 144 in Grove City, Ohio, and was an honored member of the Dayton, Ohio, DAV. In 2014, Jim was appointed to the State of Ohio War Orphans Scholarship Board and actively served until his passing. He was also a member of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society.



Jim had many hobbies and interests including a passion for automobiles. He was a former member of the Porsche Club of America.



Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jan Leonard of Beavercreek, Ohio, and two sons, Richard Leonard (Cristina) of Bloomington, Indiana, and Charles Leonard (Micaela) of Beavercreek, Ohio. Four grandchildren, Miles Leonard,



Madrid, Spain, Olivia Leonard Kelly (Francis), Philadelphia, PA, Amelia Leonard and Caden Leonard, Beavercreek, Ohio. A brother, John Robert Leonard (Claudia) of Northfield, Ohio.



He will be buried at the National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio, with service and time to be determined later.

