LEONARD (nee Kramer), Mary



Age 92, passed away on March 25, 2022, at Pines Village Retirement Community in Valparaiso, IN. She was born



in Dayton, OH, January 22, 1930, to Florence and George Kramer, Sr.



She is survived by three daughters: Mary (Greg) Fox of Chesterton, IN, Julie Leonard (Mary Pomeroy) of Chesterton, IN, Kati (Chas) Weiler of Buffalo Grove, IL; six sons: Paul A. Leonard Jr. (Mary Squyres) of Grand Beach, MI, Jack (Laura) Leonard of Fort Wayne, IN, Kevin (Tina) Leonard of Chesterton, IN, William (Sue) Leonard of Park Ridge, IL, Peter (Connie) Leonard of Kokomo, IN, and Brian Leonard of Indianapolis, IN; eighteen beloved grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Susan Kramer Devlin of New Hampshire and Connie Kramer S.P. of Indianapolis, IN; and by a host of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Leonard, Sr.; mother, Florence (Sunny) Kramer; father, George A. Kramer, Sr., sisters, Ann Kramer Nahn, Karen Kramer Baker and Julie Kramer S.P.; and by her brothers: George A. "Bud" Kramer Jr. and William J. Kramer.



Mary graduated from Julienne High School in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College in Terre Haute, Indiana in 1952. She obtained her M.A. from the University of Dayton in 1977. She was the former moderator and member of Panel of American Women in Dayton, as well as a former member of the IFCA in Dayton. She served two terms as President of the Valparaiso Parks and Recreation Foundation, served as treasurer of the League of Women Voters in Porter County, and was also a member of the Forest Park Women's Golf Association in Valparaiso. Mary was the former co-owner of Kramer-Leonard Office Products in Chesterton, and was a devoted member of St. Ann-of-the-Dunes Catholic Church.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. Per the family's wishes, masks are strongly recommended inside the funeral home.



Memorial donations in honor of Mary may be given to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.



