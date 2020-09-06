LEONARD, Shirley A. Shirley A. Leonard, 86, of Englewood, passed away peacefully, September 2, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born June 12, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to Richard and Margaret (Sheehan) Cable, who precede her in death, also preceding her were her beloved husband of 64 years, Lawrence V. Leonard in 2017, her son and daughter-in-law, Larry J. and Jen Leonard and brother & sister-in-law, John and Margaret Cable. Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Julie (Phil Baker) Orihood, six grandchildren, Natalie Orihood, Maggie (Josh) Beam and their daughter, Cameron Ruth Beam, Nick Orihood, Joseph Leonard, Kyle Leonard and Lacey Leonard, brother, Richard (Barbara) Cable, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Shirley attended Julienne High School, was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, enjoyed gardening, playing cards and most importantly being with family and friends. There will be a walk through visitation, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, Ohio, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 West Wenger Road, Englewood, Ohio, with Fr. Gene Schnipke C.PP.S. celebrant. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, Ohio. Contributions in memory or Shirley may be made to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org). Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.kindredfuneralhome.com

