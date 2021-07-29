dayton-daily-news logo
LEONE, Nobuko Hentona

Age 83 of Huber Heights, passed away on July 22, 2021. Nobuko was born on the island of Okinawa on June 24, 1938, to the late Chojun and Hatsu Hentona. Meeting and marrying Carmen in Japan during his military service, she raised her family at a succession of U.S. Air Force bases until retiring at Dayton, Ohio, in 1981. Nobuko will be remembered by her

beloved husband of 58 years, Carmen Leone; sons: Michael and Joseph Leone, and many other loving family and friends. A visitation for Nobuko will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. Her urn will be interred at Dayton Memorial Park

Cemetery at a later date in Abby Mausoleum NE-030-4. To share a memory of Nobuko or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

