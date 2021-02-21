LEOPARD, Ruth Lucille



Ruth Lucille Leopard, age 100, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021,



at home. She was born in



Dayton, on August 8, 1920, the daughter of George and Leah



(Kennedy) Bond. She was a



retired nurse and worked for many years at Miami Valley Hospital. She was a former Girl Scout Leader and was an avid bowler and golfer.



She is survived by her children, Richard Lee Kistler, Carolyn Ruth Noland, Marilyn Kay Bowles and Sharon Elaine Kistler; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Leopard; son, Markwood Kistler; brothers, John, Robert and Charles and a sister, Martha. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.



A private family service will be held at the Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date to honor Ruth's life. Memorial



contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

