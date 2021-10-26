dayton-daily-news logo
LEPHART, Daniel

LEPHART, Jr., Daniel H.

95, of Springfield, passed away, Friday, October 22, 2021. He was born August 22, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Daniel H. and Dorothy M. (Kelble) Lephart, Sr. He was

preceded in death by his wife Virginia in 2012 and two

sisters. Dan owned and operated Lephart Office Equipment for 25 years and retired in 1996. He was a United States Army Air Corps veteran having served in WWII. Dan was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. He is survived by five children, with John, wife

Rebecca and children, Ryan and Shaun; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Saturday, October 30, 2021, in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME, will be visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

