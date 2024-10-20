Leschansky, Mary Ann



age 69, of Bellbrook, OH, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2024.The family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Friends will gogbfreet the family an hour prior to Mass. A livestream can be viewed at http://stcharles-kettering.org/about-us/mass-schedule/ . Burial in Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave. The family would like to express their thanks to the wonderful staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/ , or the Marianist Mission https://marianistdonations.givingfuel.com/donate . Full obituary can be found by visiting www.Routsong.com



