LESTER, MADALYN

LESTER (Davis), Madalyn



Age 77 of Hamilton, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Hamilton on March 13, 1945, the daughter of Dr. Ernest and Catherine (Hughes) Davis. She was a 1963 graduate of Taft High School and a 1967 graduate of U C with a degree in television and radio. After graduation from college she was a volunteer for VISTA for two years with her husband, Vince Jolivette. She was a fund raiser for the Butler County United Way for 10 years, worked with her brother at WordData and she then started a video business, Madhurst. She was a member and past president of Junior Women's League, active in her book club and the leader of the Hamilton Kazoo band. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dale Lester; her children, Jenny (Stephen) Reece, Okeanna, Vince Jolivette, Acton, MA and Jake (Becky) Jolivette, Woodland Hills, CA; two brothers, Jeff (Belinda) Davis, Hamilton and Larry (Joanna) Davis, Wilmington, NC; six grandchildren, Kendra Walters, Tyler Geraty, Cathy and Davis Geyer, Vivian and Dylan Jolivette and Lanie, Stephanie and Tanner Reece and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

