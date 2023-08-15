Leuck, Elizabeth

Leuck (Wagner), Elizabeth Jeanne "Betty"



Elizabeth Jeanne Leuck, 66 of West Chester, passed away on August 8, 2023. Born to Mark and Fern (nee Klinger) Wagner on December 8, 1956, in Hamilton, Ohio.



A devoted member of St John the Evangelist Church for 36 years, she volunteered her time teaching Sunday school, attending bible studies and helping where she was needed.Betty was a dedicated wife, mother, sister and friend. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed cycling, volunteering, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Betty was selfless and had a servant heart, always putting the needs of others before her own. As a graduate of Purdue University(BS Pharmacy, 1980), she was a proud Boilermaker and avid sports fan. Betty was a practicing Pharmacist for over 30 years.Preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Fern Wagner, parents in law, Max and Catherine Leuck and brother-in-law, Paul Graf.Betty is survived by her husband, David Leuck, children, Scott (Kathy) Leuck, Stephen (Stephanie) Leuck and Phillip Leuck, grandchildren, James, Hazel, Emmy and Ryan, siblings, Mark (Sherri) Wagner, Debbie (Walker) Daniels, Mary Graf and Eleanor Wagner and several nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 16th from 5:00-7:00pm at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, August 17th at 11:00am with a visitation from 10:00-11:00am all at St John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Matthew 25 Ministries, American Heart Association or Badin High School.Mueller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Leuck Family. 513-398-9100



