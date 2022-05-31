LEVINSON, Richard S.



Of Chestnut Hill, MA, died peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Kimball Farms Nursing Center in Lenox.



Born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 16, 1934, Richard (Dick) Levinson was the oldest son of Rose and Jule Levinson. He and his brothers Steve and Jim grew up in a close-knit community, where his parents welcomed friends, family, and visitors to their home for meals and Jewish holidays. In high school, Richard worked at his family's poultry business. He graduated as valedictorian of Fairview High School and earned degrees from Harvard



College and Harvard Business School.



Richard married and raised three children, Jeff, Brian (Tony), and John, with his then wife Ann (now Stern). He worked many years for Binswanger Glass Co., served as president of a wallcovering manufacturer, and moved to Concord, MA, where he co-owned the local print shop. He was conscientious in applying lessons learned from his early days in the family business about treating customers well – he especially enjoyed meeting new people who came into the shop in Concord. Richard acted in local theater on the Concord, Arlington, and Maynard stages and was an active member of the Concord Rotary Club.



Later in life, he met Phyllis Walt, and for over two decades they shared their love of music, opera, and hosting friends for meals and Scrabble.



Richard is remembered lovingly by Phyllis Walt, his brother James (Meredith), his sons Jeff (Lisa Gianelly), Brian/Tony (Rhonda), John (Renana Keynes), and his grandchildren



William, Matthew, Joseph, Alexandra, Ayla, and Davi, as well as beloved Dayton family members. He was predeceased by his brother Steve (Rose).



The family would like to thank the staff at Kimball Farms for the care they provided.



The family will hold a memorial service for family and friends at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in celebration of Richard's life can be made to a charity of your choice or consider planting a tree in honor of his life.

