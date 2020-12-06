LEVITAN,



Carol Frank Philips



Carol Levitan was born in 1923 to Carrie Lorch Frank and



Edwin Frank in Cincinnati, Ohio. She died peacefully of natural causes at the age of 97 after a full and exciting life. She attended Walnut Hills High School, Sophie Newcomb



College and graduated from the University of Cincinnati. She was married to Jesse



Philips, from 1946-1971 and had two children, Ellen and Tom. In 1973, she married Rabbi Kalman Levitan, retired Colonel USAF, when she had the happiest years of her life until his death in 2002. She has lived in Dayton since 1950.



Carol's greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother, (and great-grandmother!) but she thrived professionally, too, as a nurses' aide during World War II and a teacher, before helping Jesse Philips to start Philips Industries, where she served on the Board of Directors. Philanthropy was important to Carol, and over the years she served as a board member of The Dayton Art Institute, Arts Dayton, Council of Jewish Women, and Hospice of Dayton.



For many years she spent winters in Palm Beach Gardens, living at Eastpointe and then at Devonshire.



An avid golfer, she belonged to Meadowbrook Country Club, Dayton, where she was the Womens' Golf Club Champion 12 times, Eastpointe Country Club, and Dayton Country Club.



Carol was known for her keen sense of humor, her empathy, and her love of all people - she knew no strangers and as she began to outlive her friends, she simply made new, younger friends. She always gave great advice, even if you didn't ask for it.



She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Katz (Howard) and her son, Tom Philips (Marty); her grandchildren, Elizabeth Owens (Kyle), Teddy Schwarzman (Ellen), Ashley Philips, Carrie



Philips, and Spencer Philips (Julia); and great-grandchildren Owen, Phoebe, Sadie, and Graham Right, Lucy, William, and Mary Schwarzman, and Norie and Henry Philips. Her step-children are Robin Wening, Daved and Daniel Levitan.



Carol was a member of Temple Israel in Dayton and Temple Israel in Palm Beach, Florida. Donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420

