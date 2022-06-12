LEWIS, Denese Marcel



Denese Marcel Lewis was born on Wednesday, April 16, to the belated Mr. and Mrs. James W. Lewis. She transitioned from this life on Friday, June 3, 2022. She attended El Bethel Temple Church and received Christ as her savior in 1975 and was a Godfearing young woman. She would later go on to complete a successful career serving with honor in the United States



Navy.



She was preceded in death by her loving parents, James W. and Betty L. Lewis, and one nephew, Aaron C. Lewis, son of Ronald and Sharon Lewis. She leaves to cherish her precious memory: Mr. Ronald L. Lewis, Sharon Lewis sister-in-law; her beloved twin, Lenese M. Stephens, Bishop H. Anthony



Stephens, brother-in-law. The families of Bishop Stephens and Sharon Lewis (i.e., precious in-laws), salute her with great love and support.



Denese proudly loved her nieces and nephews and will be missed by Gina, Robyn, Kashaan, Vada, and a host of great-nieces and nephews. Her friends were affectionately delighted by her comical behavior and mourn with us with fond memories.



Denese grew up in Springfield, Ohio, and graduated from Springfield South High School in 1970. Her employment was with YSI Yellow Springs, Ohio, during the seventies and eighties.



She was an avid sports enthusiast and loved baseball and tennis. The years playing for the local Champions Robinettes baseball team was her favorite thing to do. That she was an accomplished left-center field (strong left hand) placed her in the top of the batting roster and was depended upon to hit that ball!



She gave a lifetime of service in the United States Navy in defense of our Nation; expressed happiness in her world



travels; achieved multiple awards and decorations; continued her formal education and achieved to become a petty Officer First Class. In 2008, after a notable distinguished career, she retired with honors. Denese returned home to take care of her mother. Festivities with family and friends were tops with her. Placed on the high ground of God's grace and privilege, she may fly on home to be at rest.



Service for Denese will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave, Springfield, Ohio. The Funeral will be at 12 noon with District Elder Raymond E. Lloyd, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be



required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

